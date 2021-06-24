TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Trading Down 7.2% This Week

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0854 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $564,335.67 and approximately $2,387.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00051116 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00033539 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00196950 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00035253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006299 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

