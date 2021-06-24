Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 64.94 ($0.85). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 64.10 ($0.84), with a volume of 13,058,714 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TLW. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 54.66. The stock has a market cap of £914.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.04.

In other news, insider Mitch Ingram bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £29,500 ($38,541.94). Also, insider Les Wood bought 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £456.30 ($596.16).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

