UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,941 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $234,792.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.78. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.21.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

