UBS Group AG Lowers Stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $70.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.32, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CONE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.