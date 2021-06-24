UBS Group AG Purchases 29,555 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 412,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,555 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $34,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 88.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQI opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.27. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.0509 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

