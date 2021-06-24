UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 16.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in 10x Genomics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.3% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $2,937,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,424,217.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $2,291,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,735 shares of company stock valued at $43,736,141 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $201.41 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.37 and a 1 year high of $203.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.62.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The company had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

