UBS Group AG Sells 39,010 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,010 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.35% of USA Compression Partners worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 424,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 17,771 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 320,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 120,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 19.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USAC opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 2.18. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.58.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $157.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.58 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.80%. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -954.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.