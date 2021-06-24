UBS Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €10.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EOAN. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.04 ($12.99).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €9.85 ($11.59) on Monday. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €10.15.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

