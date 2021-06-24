UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.64) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 454.92 ($5.94).

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 420.90 ($5.50) on Monday. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 440.36. The stock has a market cap of £85.97 billion and a PE ratio of 20.24.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

