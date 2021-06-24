Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Erik Harris Sells 572 Shares of Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Erik Harris sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $54,317.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,548.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Erik Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, June 19th, Erik Harris sold 437 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $41,353.31.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Erik Harris sold 396 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $41,294.88.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $93.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.52. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.43 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RARE. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.41.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

