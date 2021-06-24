Umpqua Holdings Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Umpqua in a research report issued on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securiti analyst B. King expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UMPQ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $19.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Umpqua by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 1.0% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 75,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

