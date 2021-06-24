uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Gap Up to $32.87

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.87, but opened at $35.75. uniQure shares last traded at $33.38, with a volume of 2,830 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on uniQure in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.58.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. uniQure’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that uniQure will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $212,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,652,679.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $72,652.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,522,202.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,050 shares of company stock valued at $993,526. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

