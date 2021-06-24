United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $286.77.

NYSE:URI opened at $308.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Rentals has a one year low of $139.10 and a one year high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 21.07 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after purchasing an additional 194,314 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 29,453.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 3,446,055 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,570,000 after buying an additional 96,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,228,000 after acquiring an additional 125,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,312,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

