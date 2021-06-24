United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.48% of United Therapeutics worth $111,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,151,000 after purchasing an additional 139,803 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. TheStreet lowered United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

UTHR opened at $174.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.61. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.