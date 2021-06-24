UNUS SED LEO Market Capitalization Tops $2.31 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $2.31 billion and approximately $2.95 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for about $2.42 or 0.00007002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.14 or 0.00387973 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00011299 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000073 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

