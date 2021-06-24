USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Brent Neidig Sells 259 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $26,462.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $101.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.92. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $307.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. On average, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $1,113,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 222,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 29,318 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.
