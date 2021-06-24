USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Brent Neidig Sells 259 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $26,462.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $101.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.92. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $307.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. On average, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $1,113,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 222,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 29,318 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

