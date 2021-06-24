USHG Acquisition (NYSE:HUGS) Trading 0.1% Higher

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) shares shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.78. 1,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 35,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in USHG Acquisition stock. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,563,000. USHG Acquisition accounts for 0.6% of 12 West Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. 12 West Capital Management LP owned approximately 14.06% of USHG Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

About USHG Acquisition (NYSE:HUGS)

USHG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

