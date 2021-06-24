UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Receives $10.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.07.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter valued at $2,557,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 23.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UWMC opened at $9.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.43. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $14.38.

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. Class will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

