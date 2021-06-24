Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 105,698 shares.The stock last traded at $15.93 and had previously closed at $14.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In other Vaccitech news, major shareholder Sciences Innovation Plc Oxford purchased 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,832,142 shares in the company, valued at $82,146,414. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $28,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 726,875 shares of company stock valued at $12,031,875.

Vaccitech plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

