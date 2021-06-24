Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VLEEY. Barclays downgraded shares of Valeo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Valeo from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Valeo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of VLEEY opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.07. Valeo has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $20.55.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

