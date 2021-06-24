Valerie Kay Sells 1,602 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) insider Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $30,005.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,234.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Valerie Kay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Valerie Kay sold 2,346 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $30,005.34.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Valerie Kay sold 2,215 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $30,013.25.

Shares of LC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,014. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $22.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

LC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

