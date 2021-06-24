Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.86.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $201.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.86 and a beta of 1.34. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.56 and a fifty-two week high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total transaction of $614,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

