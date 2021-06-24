Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.79 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 86.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $240.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.08.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

