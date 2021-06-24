Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 14.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 221.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 33,242 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,034 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 17,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 478.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.25.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $307.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.41. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $316.63.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

