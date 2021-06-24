Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Jentner Corp

Jentner Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 110.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 38.7% of Jentner Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $49,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,818,000. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,031 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,658 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,347 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,133. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.30. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.