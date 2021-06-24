Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. Buys Shares of 56,400 Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 56,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,000. Alliance Data Systems makes up about 6.5% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ADS traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $107.00. 10,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,729. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.67. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.63.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.06.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

