Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. Invests $2.09 Million in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000. C3.ai accounts for approximately 2.2% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AI. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in C3.ai by 40.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

In other C3.ai news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $156,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 86,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $5,143,607.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 480,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,492,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,549,558 shares of company stock valued at $349,976,072 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AI stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.14. 88,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883,054. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $183.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.45.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

