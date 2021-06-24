Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering Sells 1,063 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $23,439.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,818,039.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Grant Pickering sold 8,093 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $179,179.02.

On Thursday, May 27th, Grant Pickering sold 12,246 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $270,636.60.

Shares of PCVX opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.28. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. On average, analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,064,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 907.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 81,771 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 140.6% in the first quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 22,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 12,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

