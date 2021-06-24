Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) dropped 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 34,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,004,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

VSTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $732.37 million, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 10.78.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. Verastem had a negative net margin of 53.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Verastem in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Verastem by 166.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Verastem by 39.1% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

