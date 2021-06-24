Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,033 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.0% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tamar Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.8% in the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 119,601 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in Apple by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 20,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 167,069 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 131,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,011,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $133.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.82 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

