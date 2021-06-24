Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Gap Up to $20.53

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.53, but opened at $21.02. Veritone shares last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 1,930 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VERI. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

The company has a market cap of $707.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.21.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 105.85% and a negative net margin of 102.59%. On average, analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. 47.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

