Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $185.32

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $185.32 and last traded at $185.91, with a volume of 16336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $187.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.59.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.52. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,024,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,376,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,840,000 after buying an additional 137,719 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,045 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 104,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,442,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

