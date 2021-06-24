Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.71.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.95. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,806.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,585.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $37,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,940.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,119 shares of company stock worth $2,985,638 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 176,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 128,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

