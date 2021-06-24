Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,527,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,312 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.3% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $958,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,943 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Visa by 32.1% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,673,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.1% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,367,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.72.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.36. The stock had a trading volume of 146,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,527,070. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.42.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

