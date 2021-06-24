Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €245.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €245.00 ($288.24) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €254.67 ($299.61).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €217.95 ($256.41) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €224.07. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

