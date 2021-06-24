Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Shares Gap Up to $20.10

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.10, but opened at $20.74. Vor Biopharma shares last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 102 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VOR. Barclays started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $741.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $862,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $46,318,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $2,394,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $414,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

