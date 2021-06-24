Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) PT Raised to $47.00

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

VRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.31.

NASDAQ VRM opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.90. Vroom has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and a PE ratio of -22.68.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vroom will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Vroom news, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $80,461,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $472,111.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,220.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,052,251 shares of company stock valued at $89,494,867. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vroom by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477,398 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Vroom by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,537,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,445 shares during the period. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 4th quarter worth $247,937,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vroom by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,454 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Vroom by 50,043.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,873,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,320 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

