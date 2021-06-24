Wacker Chemie’s (WKCMF) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WKCMF. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Wacker Chemie to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie has an average rating of Hold.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $152.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.75. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of $74.12 and a one year high of $175.60.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.