Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,217 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.78. 210,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,648,805. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.02 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $244,728,611.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $452,198,120.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,303,651 shares of company stock worth $2,426,595,808. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.