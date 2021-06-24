Waltonchain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.04 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $43.64 million and $6.04 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001624 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,000.82 or 0.05751415 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00122783 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 82,944,522 coins and its circulating supply is 77,223,490 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.