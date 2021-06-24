Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 42,992 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $13,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.56.

WAT stock opened at $346.95 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $171.38 and a 12 month high of $349.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

