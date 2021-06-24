WazirX Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27.69 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00003523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $365.40 million and $27.69 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00046721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00099552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00162732 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002960 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,201.96 or 0.99703665 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,596 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.