Wedbush Comments on Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.45. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 62.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

SWBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Smith & Wesson Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 305,761 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,263.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 303,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 290,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,937,000 after acquiring an additional 251,672 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,681,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 208,708 shares during the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

