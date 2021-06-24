Wedbush Reiterates Buy Rating for Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

AQST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

AQST stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,459. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 3.59.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,305,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 39,093 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

