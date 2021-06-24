Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) to Equal Weight

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $68.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $70.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

EVRG opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37. Evergy has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $65.64.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director C John Wilder purchased 2,269,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Evergy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Evergy by 0.3% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Evergy by 28.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in Evergy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

