Wells Fargo & Company Raises Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $875.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EQIX. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $853.42.

EQIX stock opened at $803.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $747.09. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Equinix by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in Equinix by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

