WePower (WPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.95 Million

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 24th. One WePower coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. WePower has a total market cap of $7.95 million and approximately $80,796.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WePower has traded down 28.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00055894 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00020664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $214.62 or 0.00615570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00040382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000288 BTC.

WePower Coin Profile

WePower is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official website is wepower.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

