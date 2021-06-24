Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $107.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Western Alliance Bancorporation is the parent company of BankWest of Nevada, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Torrey Pines Bank, Miller/Russell & Associates, and Premier Trust. These dynamic companies provide a broad array of banking, leasing, trust, investment, and mortgage services to clients in Nevada, Arizona and California. Staffed with experienced financial professionals, these organizations deliver a broader product array and larger credit capacity than community banks, yet are empowered to be more responsive to customers’ needs than larger institutions. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

NYSE:WAL opened at $95.39 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $30.34 and a 12-month high of $109.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.80.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

