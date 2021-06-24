Wexford Capital LP Acquires 7,550 Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) by 255.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the quarter. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in ESSA Pharma were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPIX. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EPIX opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $923.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.35. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EPIX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on ESSA Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

