Wexford Capital LP Acquires Shares of 13,000 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 324,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,460,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,158 shares of company stock worth $2,952,747. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $163.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

